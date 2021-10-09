Flora Saini: Being an actor amid a pandemic is daunting because this profession is very unstable

Actor Flora Saini readily admits that stepping out for work especially being on a film set is “scary” . However, she’s quick to add that it’s also necessary, especially in a profession like this, which is so “unstable”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saini explains, “After a whole two-and-a-half-years, work has just picked up. If this would’ve not happened, I’d still be at home. In these two years, many people did a lot of homework, and that has paid off. Now, everyone is jumping in and making so much (money), which is good since we don’t have a 9-to-5 job. We’re self employed.”

The 42-year-old asserts that one has to be “really brave” to be an actor in today’s times.

“Aapko koi pension nahi milti, job security nahi hai. One job gets over, then you’re freelancing, unless you really make a name for yourself early on. In 9 to 5 jobs, with experience, your pay scale increases, yahan thoda ulta hai,” she quips hinting at how senior actors don’t get much work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who has starred in films and web shows such as Stree (2018) and Gandii Baat, further notes that the film industry doesn’t solely work on merit and there’s a lot more that’s taken in account, hence it’s all the more tough for actors.

“You’ve to take rejections, as one can’t fit in every project. Then to be told that you’re not good enough is not easy to deal with. There’s so much that goes on, it’s not just hard work in our industry that gets you work. Talent sab mein hai, hard work bhi sab karte hain, but looks ka kya karoge? You either have it or you don’t,” she explains.

On being asked how difficult it was for her during the pandemic — not being able to step out, work or earn, Saini says she’s more concerned about male artistes than females.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Girls ka agar kuchh nahi hoga, toh shaadi ho jaayegi. As a boy, even if you get married, you’re the one everybody is going to look up to, for running the house. You’ve to go out there and earn bread and butter. Even though things are changing, I’m still saying, the responsibility of running a house, at least monetarily is with the man,” she opines.