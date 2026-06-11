...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Founder defends firing Himanshu Jangra after 370 biryani row: ‘Got thousands of bad comments, clients left’

The ₹370 biryani controversy ignited debate on consent after Himanshu Jangra's misogynistic remarks at Pranit More's comedy show led to his firing. 

Jun 11, 2026 11:07 am IST
By Vibha Maru
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The 370 biryani controversy has stirred a debate on consent on social media. Web developer Himanshu Jangra, who made the misogynistic comment about seeking physical intimacy in return for spending money on a meal during a date with a woman at Pranit More's Gurugram comedy show, was fired from his job. In a recent interaction, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of the company that sacked Himanshu, spoke about the reason behind firing him.

'Himanshu was a different personality in office'

Himanshu Jangra was fired from his job after his controversial remark on Pranit More's show.(X)

Speaking to India Today, Vivek admitted that he didn't pay heed to Himanshu's viral clip in the beginning as he was occupied with work, but later, when the controversy became huge, he saw the video and found it offensive. However, he didn't want to get involved in it as it was a matter that happened outside the office. He called Himanshu a 'totally different personality at the workplace', even calling him a 'good employee'.

'Received bad comments, clients left'

But he admitted that his company started receiving negative comments online and some clients also stepped back, which made him fire Himanshu. He said, "After that, I received a lot of comments, messages, emails. They were associating everything with a rapist mindset. So things got really serious. Then I thought of answering everyone because I was getting lot of bad reviews and comments on our company pages. So for that reason I had to respond. We are a design and marketing company, so the clients come through social media and these channels and those impressions were getting hampered. Bad comments were all over our Instagram. Every post got 100s and 10000s bad comments, few clients whom we were in talk with also stepped back so my work was getting hampered. Himanshu also was not comfortable and he had stopped coming to office two days prior to when I got to know about this, it was a business decision for my brand."

'Pranit should have stopped him'

 
comedy show
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Founder defends firing Himanshu Jangra after 370 biryani row: ‘Got thousands of bad comments, clients left’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.