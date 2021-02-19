Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls

While most of the mega stars are all set to open their Bollywood entertainers on the silver screen to spin the wheel of revival of the box office, and the movie going culture, it’s Akshay Kumar, who seem to be leading the baton with as many as for films getting a theatrical release one after the other.

After much deliberation, Sooryavanshi will finally come out on the big screen in April 2 having waited for overan year to reach the audiences. Next is espionage thriller Bellbottom scheduled to release on May 28, followed by Atrangi Re on August 6 and historical drama Prithviraj slotted for a Diwali release on November 5.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “The release date announcements have brought in a sigh of relief. It is a step in the right direction. It rejuvenates the entire fraternity, be it the production, distribution or exhibition.”

Comparing the scene with south film industry who announced a handful of projects, Adarsh adds, “Earlier, we were like the South film industry is announcing release dates, why not Bollywood. Now, Bollywood is gearing up and announcing all their films big time. It is a big revival for the film industry.”

Producer and trade expert Girish Johar calls it a “good and a very promising sign”.

He says, “I am expecting business in the Hindi belt to boom because people are tired of sitting at home. They want to venture out.”

Last year, at this point, there was a cloud of uncertainties hovering over many films due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward to this year, the film fraternity is heaving a sigh of relief with films blocking release dates, and stars assuring theatrical outing — as an attempt to put things into the right direction.

There is also the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund which is slated to release on June 18, and besides, Yash Raj Films also announced their slate of upcoming — Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera and Jayeshbhai Jordaar — with their confirmed release dates.

According to film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, 2021 is a potentially blockbuster year.

“We are right at the cusp of the exhibition sector’s revival. The coming financial year, which starts in April, will be one of the best for the movies in a very long time. There is a lethal combination at play with pent up content and pent up demand,” he explains, adding, “There will be unprecedented business. There are great times ahead.”

There’s a need for one tentpole or big ticket film to bring back the cautious audience to the theatres. “After that, there is really no looking back,” Rathi notes.