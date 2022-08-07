Friendship Day special | Kareena Kapoor Khan on her ‘guts gang’: Lolo is most shy, Malaika most adventurous

It’s been a full 20 years to this girl gang, whose WhatsApp group is famously named ‘Guts’- consisting of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora.

Their girl trips to exotic destinations never fail to grab attention, and Khan laughs when we get talking to her about her gang. “I am a passionate person. I am passionate about my food, my work, my family and my friends. So whenever I am doing something, I am there in that moment. It is so important to do that. You have to live your life. I can’t think about what can be, what should be, what is going to happen. I am a person who is living right now, I want to make the most of this moment,” she says.

‘I FORGET EVERYTHING WHEN I AM WITH THEM’

Emphasising that when she is with her friends, she forgets everything else, she adds, “What am I doing tonight with my kids? That’s important. I don’t know what am I going to do 10 years later. The same with my friends also, that’s more important, it is about only us in that moment when we are together. That’s why people also follow us as a gang!”

On what binds them together, even after all these years, the 41-year-old says they think alike. “We are similar, like-minded people, I am so passionate about them. We have that connectivity, that’s why people aspire to be like us somewhere,” she feels.

LOLO MOST SHY, MALLA MOST ADVENTUROUS

Calling her times with her friends ‘fun’, Khan is quick to tell who is the most shy and adventurous one in the group. “Lolo is most shy, and I would say Malaika is the most adventurous. She is quite fearless. Ammu and me, we are only interested in wine and pasta! (laughs) Lolo is the shy prude, and she has always been that type of person,” shares the actor.

Maintaining friendships, when everyone in the gang has hectic professional commitments,must be a task. Khan has been the busiest. How has it been like for them, to keep it going the same way for two decades now?

She shares, “Everything is difficult, but you have to take your decisions. You have to decide ‘this is what I am going to do’. It’s not like every day I have to have a commitment, like if I am not shooting for an ad, what am I doing? I am not that. If I am not shooting, I am very happy to take an afternoon nap! I am that person, and Ammu and me connect on that. She messages me ‘are you napping?’ and I reply ‘yes, I am going now!’”

All this banter rejuvenates Khan, in her own words. “It gives me perspective towards my life and future. I have never chased only success. That’s also what sets me apart,” she signs off.