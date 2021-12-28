From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor, celebs who welcomed babies this year

From Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor to Neha Dhupia and Preity Zinta, here are the Bollywood celebrities who welcomed their babies in 2021. Celebs such as Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev, Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh, Aparshakti Khurana-Akriti Khurana, Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi are also some celeb couples who became parents this year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first baby on January 11. Virat took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, Vamika. "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," Virat wrote in his baby announcement post. The couple has requested the media not to take Vamika's pictures.

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21. The couple had their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The first glimpse of Jehangir Kareena had shared was her in March on Women's Day. She posted a photo of Jehangir without revealing his face and wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves." Kareena, who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, filmed the movie when she was pregnant with Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor Khan holds Jehangir Ali Khan as she posts first picture of him. (Instagram)

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actor Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi announced the premature birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in July - he was born on May 14. Dia underwent an emergency C-section due to health complications, because of which, Avyaan was cared for in a neonatal ICU.

Sharing a picture of Avyaan's tiny fingers holding hers, Dia had penned a long note. A part of the post reads, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms.”

Dia Mirza welcomed his son in May 2021. (Instagram)

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

Actor Lisa Haydon and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani welcomed their baby girl in June. Lisa made no official announcement about the baby's arrival, but on August 15, she gave a glimpse of the newborn on Instagram.

Sharing photos from a beach location, Lisa wrote, “So I’ve been away from Insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard people say after winning an Oscar. Lol. But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time."

Lisa Hayden welcomed her child in June, 2021. (Instagram)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021. Angad shared pictures from Neha's delivery room and wrote, “I'm your baby daddy! Thank you for everything, Mrs. Bedi! You complete me." Neha and Angad became parents for the first time in 2018, when they welcomed their daughter Mehr Bedi Dhupia.

Angad Bedi shares photo with wife Neha Dhupia from delivery room. (Instagram)

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto welcomed her first baby, Rumi-Ray, with her photographer husband Cory Tran in November, 2021. Freida got engaged to Cory back in November 2019 and announced her pregnancy in June.

Freida shared the first pictures of the baby on Cory's birthday. She captioned the photos, “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

Freida Pinto with her baby Rumi-Ray. (Instagram)

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy on November 18, 2021. Preity shared the news by saying, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

Apart from these celebs, American singer Cardi-B and Offset also welcomed their second child on September 4, 2021, and announced the news on Instagram. Israeli actor Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano welcomed their third daughter Daniella in June this year. Actor Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August 2021.

