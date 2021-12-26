2021: The year of perfect co-existence between OTT and theatres

The shadow of the pandemic continued in 2021, but unlike 2020, the industry coped better. While many big films, including Shershaah, Mimi, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sardar Udham, released on OTT platforms, some also managed to hit the theatres, including Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bell Bottom, Antim: The Final Truth, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and ‘83. This helped revive the exhibition sector, while also proving that there is a possibility of coexistence between OTT and theatre.

The Hollywood filmSpider-Man: No Way Home has done well at the Indian box office.

Producer Anand Pandit, whose film, Chehre, had a theatrical release, notes, “There are opportunities for filmmakers, storytellers, actors and producers to make more than one kind of content and to cater to a global audience. This year has opened new pathways for both creators and consumers. As a producer, I feel inspired to find new ways of entertaining audiences in a more intimate way on OTT, while thinking of new ways to create larger-than-life content for cinemas.”

Many feel the OTT platforms and film industry need each other to thrive. Pointing out how movie makers are not threatened by the web space, trade expert Atul Mohan tells us, “Both the mediums have to coexist. This year, people who made big-screen films didn’t feel threatened, because they saw their films do good business.”

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India released directly on an OTT platform.

For actor Huma S Qureshi, who had an OTT release, Army Of The Dead, and a theatrical release, Bell Bottom, 2021 was the best of both the worlds: “There was 100% balance this year. We all want to watch films on the big screen and at the same time, we enjoy sitting at home in our pyjamas and watching an engrossing series or film. I feel this is the way to go, this is the future.”

So, is any change of strategy anticipated from here on? Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says, “I can see the world of web series really getting the push. Also, I feel some of the smaller movies will come on OTT and not the bigger ones.”