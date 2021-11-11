From Junagarh Fort to candle light dining, this is what Aaliyah Kashyap's Bikaner vacay looked like, Watch

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap has shared a video from her Bikaner vacation with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah has been sharing pictures from the trip from the past few days.

On Thursday, Aaliyah posted a video compilation from her trip to Bikaner with her boyfriend, Shane. The video is compiled with a short video of Shane inside the Junagarh fort, pictures of Rajasthan's famous delicacies, Raj kachori and mirchi vada, her spa day out and the streets of Bikaner. She captioned the video, “One of the best experiences ever." Have a look:

Earlier she shared pictures with Shane sharing a kiss, while having breakfast on the bed, wearing their bathrobes. She captioned the picture, “romantic getaway.”

In August, Aaliyah penned a birthday message for Shane, in which she wrote, “Happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and i’m so grateful to have met you. I love you forever.”

Earlier this year, Aaliyah talked about how she met Shane through a dating app. In her YouTube vlog, Aaliyah said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

"I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it," she added.

Aaliyah's father Anurag had once told NDTV in an interview that he would not launch her in movies as she was an“urban kid” while he is a “street” one. But he had said that she would have to learn acting. “She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’.”