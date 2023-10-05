News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fukrey 3 box office collection day 7: With 3.6 cr, film takes India total to 62.9 cr against The Vaccine War's 8 cr

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 7: With 3.6 cr, film takes India total to 62.9 cr against The Vaccine War's 8 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 05, 2023 09:46 AM IST

The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 both released last Thursday. While the Vivek Agnihotri film continues to underperform, the Pulkit Samrat comedy is working well.

On September 28, a slew of films released in theatres. Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha's comedy film Fukrey 3 has emerged the winner and has so far collected almost 63 crore nett in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Meanwhile, The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been struggling. The film collected around 50 lakh on Wednesday, as per another report by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Sudha Murty reacts after watching Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

Fukrey 3 box office collection

After opening at 8.82 crore nett in India, the comedy film made another 7.81 crore on day 2. The next day, Fukrey 3 saw a 49.42 percent increase in numbers and collected 11.67 crore. On its first Sunday, the film had its highest-day-wise collection – 15.18 crore. On Monday, the film earned 11.69 crore, adding 4.11 crore on Tuesday and an estimated 3.65 crore on Wednesday to its collection at the domestic box office. So far, Fukrey 3 has done a business of 62.93 crore nett in India.

The Vaccine War box office collection

In comparison, another Hindi film that dropped on September 28, The Vaccine War has seen low numbers. It has collected roughly 8.15 crore nett in India in its opening week.

The film, which follows a team of Indian scientists as they develop an indigenous and affordable Covid-19 vaccine, had opened at 85 lakh last Thursday. It earned 90 lakh on Friday, and saw an increase in collection on Saturday, earning 1.75 crore. On Sunday, it minted 2.25 crore, before registering a dip with 1.4 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, The Vaccine War made 50 lakh and is expected to have collected roughly the same amount on Wednesday.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 picks up from where part two ended. Fukrey was released in 2013 and the movie garnered much love from the audience. Fukrey Returns released in 2017. The third installment of the movie retained the original cast, sans Ali Fazal, who was only seen in a cameo appearance in Fukrey 3.

About The Vaccine War

The film is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin (BBV152), a coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In the film, Nana Patekar plays the head scientist leading this race against time, while Pallavi Joshi portrays his second-in-command. Raima Sen is seen as a journalist spinning a ‘narrative’ to discredit India’s efforts and promote foreign vaccines.

