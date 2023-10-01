Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Pulkit Samrat film mints 11.6 crore on Saturday, may earn 14 cr on Sunday

Fukrey 3, featuring an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, is doing well at the box office. After opening at ₹8.82 crore nett in India on Thursday, the film has so far earned ₹28.3 crore nett at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Fukrey 3 is likely to end its opening week collection with more than ₹42 crore. Also read: Fukrey 3 movie review Fukrey 3 box office collection: arun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi feature in the comedy film.

Fukrey 3 box office collection in India

As per the portal, Fukrey 3 minted ₹7.81 crore nett on day 2, Friday. The film saw a 49.42 percent increase in business on day 3, earning ₹11.67 crore nett on Saturday in India. On day 4, Sunday, the comedy film is likely to add another ₹14 crore to its domestic box office collection. Fukrey 3 may earn a total of ₹42.3 crore in its first four days, as per the portal.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 was released on September 28 and received mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics. Fukrey 3 picks up from where part two ended. Fukrey was released in 2013 and the movie garnered much love from the audience. Fukrey Returns released in 2017.

The third installment of the movie retained the original cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma, sans Ali Fazal. Ali, who appeared in the first two instalments of the franchise, was only seen in a cameo appearance in the third instalment.

Fukrey 3 is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. There have been several delays for Fukrey 3. The movie's initial release date was September 7, which would have made it clash with Shah Rukh Khan's all-time blockbuster Jawan.

Pulkit Samrat shares BTS video

Actor Pulkit Samrat on Sunday posted a behind-the-scenes video from the Fukrey 3 poster shoot. Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared the video and wrote, “A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi... mazaa bhi bohot hai (It is a lot of hard work, but is also a lot of fun)... when you have these fab people to work with! Dream team Fukrey 3.”

