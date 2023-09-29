Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi's film opens well

Fukrey 3 box office: The comedy film starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi opened well in theatres on Thursday. It recorded an opening collection of ₹8.5 crore as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is the third installment in the successful comedy film franchise. Also read: Richa Chadha loves Fukrey 3’s Bholi: ‘Because she's very clear about what she wants' Fukrey 3 brings back the original cast of Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

The report said Fukrey 3 had an occupancy of 22.12 percent on Thursday. It received the best response as it released in theatres alongside Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Thursday was a partial holiday in India for Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Ganpati Visarjan.

This time the Fukrey 3 team brings back Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh), who take it upon themselves to stop Bholi (Richa Chadha) from winning the elections in Delhi and bringing ‘earthquake in the capital with her corrupt practises'.

Fukrey 3 review

The Hindustan Times review of Fukrey 3 read: “At 150 minutes, Fukrey 3 is fast-paced, keeps you invested not as much in the story as it does in the characters. Everything unfolding onscreen is funny for obvious reasons. But I really wish Mrighdeep Singh Lamba stuck to some clean humour and clever comic punches, instead of throwing such convenient toilet humour at our faces, that after a point you wonder if the writers ran out of ideas.”

Richa on why Fukrey franchise is a hit

In a PTI interview, Richa opened up about why the comedy franchise is a success. She said, “The audience likes the films because each character is unique. My character had so much detailing, like her Nigerian henchmen has a barcode on his neck, she wears leopard print jacket. Pankaj ji’s character of Pandit ji worked because whenever he would speak in English, people loved him. The writing is very detailed, and it shows that the writers have worked so hard and have written with a lot of love with the intention to make the audience laugh. Mrighdeep has worked very hard; he focuses on every little detail. The audience liked the film because they feel the characters are fleshed out from real life.”

