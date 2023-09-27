Richa Chadha loves Fukrey 3’s Bholi: ‘Because she's very clear about what she wants'

Richa Chadha is back as Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3, with a longer screen time and a dangerous agenda on her mind. The actor had met her now husband Ali Fazal on the sets of Fukrey more than a decade ago but the franchise stars her as the lead now while Ali has taken a break from it. Richa, however, is simply pleased that the film finally got a new sequel and promises that it will be the “biggest, baddest, funniest, wildest one yet”. Also read: Richa Chadha: Being away from my home for long doesn’t affect my personal life Richa Chadha will now be seen in Fukrey 3 releasing on September 28.

Fukrey 3 comes six years after the earlier instalment and marks the return of the entire lead cast including Varun Sharma as Choocha, Manjot Singh as Lali, Pulkit Samrat as Hunny and Pankaj Tripathi as Panditji. Richa is happy that her role has only gotten bigger.

Bholi gets more screen time in Fukrey 3

On being asked about her reaction to hearing the script, she told Hindustan Times, “I was just really happy because this franchise has been very interesting for me. In the first part, I had around 15 scenes for which I shot for 12 days and had 4-5 costume changes, that's it. And then in the second one, Bholi comes out of jail. I feel the part keeps becoming more and more important with the progression of the story.”

“This time Bholi is there throughout the film and brings a lot of masala. She had only arrived in the first part but this time, she's struggling and talking to the boys to try and get some help; she's also become a fuckery in some way. So I'm very happy that I get to do more and more of Bholi, just hang out more with these boys, trouble them, torture them and beat them up.”

Bholi and Choocha's love angle

The Fukrey 3 posters and trailer also hint at a love angle between Richa’s Bholi and Varun Sharma’s Choocha. Richa laughs and adds that “It is from Choocha’s side - one sided love.” Enquire more about their story, and Richa says, “I don’t understand what Choocha sees in a woman like Bholi. I mean, it works for the film. They make a unique couple. Yeah, there is a segment in the film. I think it’s just for laughs.”

Richa is not new to playing politician on screen

Fukrey 3 will have Richa contesting Delhi polls to bring “earthquake” in the capital with her powerful presence. The actor had earlier played a politician in her 2021 film Madam Chief Minister.

Claiming that the two characters are very different, Richa says, “Actually, she was an accidental politician in Madam Chief Minister. She was a Dalit leader, one of the ostracised ones and not a bad person. In Fukrey 3, she is very consciously thinking of playing a big game. This woman is a criminal. She has very few redeeming qualities. Bholi is corrupt with all kinds of dirty businesses. If you borrow money from her, and you can't pay her back, she will break your legs. If she were a man, she would have been some Baahubali (bully). I like her very much, because she's very clear about what she wants to do with her life. She has no morals, no qualms and no conscience.”

In real life, Richa denies having any plans to join politics in future. “I have the least amount of interest in it,” she says.