Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2: Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit film earns 16.32 crore total

Fukrey 3 box office collection: The multi-starrer comedy film had a good start on Thursday but showed a little decline on Friday. It collected ₹7.5 crore on its day 2 in theatres as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi now stands at a two-day total of ₹16.32 crore. Also read: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh on mid-air torture scene in Fukrey 3: ‘Out expressions came out naturally’

Fukrey 3 is the third installment in the successful comedy franchise.

The film had opened on Thursday, a partial holiday, at ₹ 8.82 crore. On Friday, it registered an occupancy of 19.69 percent to collect ₹7.5 crore, as per the report. The film is still performing far better than the two other films which released on the same day, Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

More about Fukrey 3

Written by Vipul Vig and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 has been and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It comes six years after Fukrey Returns and 10 years after the first instalment.

Fukrey 3 was initially set to release on September 7 and clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It was then pushed to December 1 but since Salaar got delayed, it was pushed to September 28. Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments, is not a part of the third instalment.

Kriti Kharbanda pens note for Pulkit Samrat

After the release of Fukrey 3, Pulkit Samrat's actor girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda penned a note for him and addressed him by his screen name, Hunny. She wrote on Instagram, “Oh hunny! You’re so fine, you blow my mind! Hey hunny! Hey hey hey hunny! My ambarsariya boy, watching you on screen is nothing short of a magical experience! You let your eyes do the talking and allowed people to look into your soul, the soul of hunny! Your performance and passion and your love for your movie and cinema shows and shines! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as an actor and as a human being! This is by far your most amazing performance and you look like a billion bucks! hot and cute ka perfect combination! And as your film releases today, I just want to say, I know how hard you’ve worked, and how much you’ve given to this project, personally and professionally, I have nothing but respect for you! Tu Heera hai baby doll (you are a diamond)! Heera! @pulkitsamrat #hunny #fukrey3 #intheatresnow.”

Pulkit wrote to her in response, “*blush* (emotional emojis and heart smileys) You my world.. my support.. my fuel!”

