Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma star in new posters, fans miss Ali Fazal's 'Zafar'

The team of Fukrey 3 has announced that the upcoming film's trailer will release on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the film's team also unveiled new posters of the characters. (Also Read | Ali Fazal breaks silence about opting out of Fukrey 3)

New posters of Fukrey 3 cast

Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in new posters of Fukrey 3.

In the first poster, Varun Sharma's character was dressed in a peacock costume. Pulkit Samrat was seen hanging from a log with a surprised expression on his face. Pankaj Tripathi sat crossed leg in the next poster while Manjot Singh made a face. In the last poster, Richa Chadha smiled and flashed the victory sign. She held a cutout of her poster in which she folded her hands.

Fans miss Ali Fazal

The post was shared with the caption, "Meet the characters now, not later, before picture comes the trailer. #Fukrey3 trailer out tomorrow." Reacting to the post, actor Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "@pulkitsamrat hi hunny! How so hawt!" Many of the fans missed Ali Fazal. A person wrote, "Where is Zafar Bhai??" "Where is Kaptaan?" read a comment. An Instagram user asked, "Why is Ali Fazal not there?" "Missing @alifazal9 bro," commented another fan. Ali Fazal played Zafar in the first and second instalments of the film.

Ali Fazal had shared why he won't star in Fukrey 3

Earlier this year, Ali Fazal had said in a statement, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Everyone is asking me about Zafar not being in Fukrey, sorry my friends, this time he won't, at times Zafar has to become Guddu and these two universes at times overlap). Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!”

“I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys,” he also added. In Mirzapur, Ali plays the role of Guddu Pandit.

All about Fukrey 3

The third instalment of the comedy-drama will release in theatres on September 28. Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Since 2013, Fukrey has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. Fukrey 3 was earlier slated to release on December 1. It was originally scheduled to be released on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami but was pushed to December 1.

