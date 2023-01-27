Ali Fazal breaks silence about opting out of Fukrey 3: ‘Kabhi kabhi…’

Actor Ali Fazal issued a statement days after he was missing from the poster of Fukrey 3, the upcoming instalment of his hit series. In the film, he essays the lead role of Zafar, alongside Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi. However, this time fans won't be seeing him as he opted out of the film due to a packed schedule. Also read: Fukrey 3 poster confirms return of original cast sans Ali Fazal

Ali, in a statement, explained his decision and revealed it was either Fukrey or his yet another hit, Mirzapur. He said, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Everyone is asking me about Zafar not being in Fukrey, sorry my friends, this time he won't, at times Zafar has to become Guddu and these two universes at times overlap). Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!”

“I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys,” he also added. In Mirzapur, Ali plays the role of Guddu Pandit. The show is slated to return with its third season this year.

Fukrey 3 is being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar dropped two new posters of the film and wrote, "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023 (This time the magic will have from across the banks of river Jamuna).” The new posters had all, starting from Richa Chadha to Varun Sharma to Manoj Singh to Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi but not Ali Fazal.

The film is scheduled to release around the Janmashtami weekend this year. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba had earlier confirmed wrapping up the Fukrey 3 shoot in June 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON