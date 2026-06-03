FWICE president breaks silence after withdrawing ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘No one has won or lost in this matter’

On May 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. On June 3, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) released an official statement on the matter and urged all the parties to resolve their disputes. Ranveer also sent a legal notice to FWICE. Hours later, FWICE said it has withdrawn the non-cooperative directive issued against Ranveer Singh. (Also read: Amid Don 3 row between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Producers Guild raises concern over last-minute walkouts)

What FWICE president said

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters, FWICE president BN Tiwari told reporters, as per news agency PTI, “We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA. We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues.”

"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.

All about the Don 3 feud

Last week, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Hindustan Times learnt that Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film workers’ body on Tuesday after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week. So far, it is unclear what Ranveer has sought in the notice, but FWICE will be required to respond to it in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindustan Times learnt that Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film workers’ body on Tuesday after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week. So far, it is unclear what Ranveer has sought in the notice, but FWICE will be required to respond to it in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON