Ranveer Singh serves legal notice to FWICE over non-cooperation directive issued against him | Exclusive

The saga of the so-called ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh from the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) has reached court, with the actor serving a legal notice to the organisation. The development comes days after FWICE had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, effectively calling for a ban against him in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh has fired a legal notice to the FWICE over the ongoing Don 3 drama.

Ranveer Singh sues FWICE Hindustan Times has learnt that Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film workers’ body on Tuesday after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week. So far, it is unclear what Ranveer has sought in the notice, but FWICE will be required to respond to it in court.

Last week, FWICE, headquartered in Mumbai, had called for all its members not to work on any project starring Ranveer Singh. The decision, the body said, was taken after Farhan Akhtar, the director and producer of Don 3, urged the body to act, alleging Ranveer had walked out of his film days before the shoot was to commence.

What is the Ranveer vs FWICE saga? In its notice issued on May 25, FWICE had said, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.”

Later that day, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit told reporters at a press conference that the organisation sent Ranveer multiple notices but received no response. Consequently, they acted and asked their members not to work on any project featuring the actor. “None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision,” he said. Later that week, Pandit said that the non-cooperation directive was not a ‘ban’ as had been claimed earlier.

From a legal standpoint, the FWICE does not have the authority to ban any member of the film fraternity. In 2017, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ruling on a case filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, held that FWICE's mandate that a producer could engage only with its members violated the Competition Act, 2002 (Act), which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. It also said that FWICE cannot impose any penalty to enforce that clause. Consequently, CCI issued a cease-and-desist order against the organisation.