Sunny Deol opens up on being paid 50 crore per film, says he wants to work in movies where he's 'not a burden'

Ever since his latest film, Gadar 2, released in theatres to overwhelming response, Sunny Deol has regained his stardom and charm with the audience. Reports over the past few weeks have even suggested that Sunny is now demanding ₹50 crore per film as his fee. The actor has now responded to the speculations while speaking to India TV in an interview. (Also read: Gadar 2 is 2nd highest-grossing Hindi movie in India, beats Baahubali 2)

Sunny Deol charges ₹ 50 crore per film?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is now the second highest-grossing Hindi film, after Pathaan.(PTI)

Asked if he has been demanding ₹50 crore for a film, Sunny said, “Look, it's the producer who will decide how much to pay depending on how much he earns.” On being asked if a ₹500-crore box office collection means the hero can charge ₹50 crore, the actor replied, "He (producer) will decide how much he can pay. I will not say, I'll do or not do. I do not work like this. I like to be in projects where I am not a burden."

Sunny Deol's fee for Gadar 2

When Gadar 2 began marching towards ₹500 crore at the box office, several speculation reports about the film's budget and lead actor's fee started circulating online. The reports suggested that the film may be scoring big numbers at the ticket windows, but did not make profits because of the huge investments involved. However, director Anil Sharma refuted all the rumours last month and told Lehren Retro that Sunny Deol 'compromised' on his fee for the film. He added that instead of paying huge fee to the star, they invested that money in the film's production.

More about Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to his 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny returns as Tara Singh in the film that also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma stepping back in their roles of Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. Set in the 1970s, Gadar 2 also encashes the social and political tensions between India and Pakistan.

