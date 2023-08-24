Gadar 2 box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film collects 10.4 cr, stands at 411 cr total

Gadar 2 box office: The Anil Sharma film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina is now moving towards the ₹500 crore mark. It collected ₹ 10.40 crore on its second Wednesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film currently stands at around ₹411.10 crore. Also read: Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at Mumbai theatre, ignores paparazzi as she leaves venue in a hurry. Watch

Gadar 2 is ahead of Jailer, OMG 2

Sunny Deol (left) in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 had opened in theatres alongside OMG 2 on August 11, day after the release of Rajinikanth's Tamil film Jailer. All three films received a wonderful response from the moviegoers. Gadar 2 is leading the pack with over ₹400 crore collection in less than 2 weeks. Jailer is at ₹295 crore and OMG 2 at ₹123 crore.

It had opened at ₹40 crore and amassed ₹284 crore in its first week itself. It has achieved the ₹400 crore mark even before completing two weeks at the box office and is now competing with members of the ₹500 crore club --Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion at the domestic box office.

Gadar 2 cast on film's success

Sunny Deol has thanked the audience for making the film cross ₹400 crore. He shared a video on Instagram in which he said with tears of joy in his eyes, “Thank you everyone that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakina and the whole family. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, director Anil Sharma met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Gadar 2 cast members Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.

More about Gadar 2

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. Utkarsh is the son of director Anil Sharma and had starred in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as a child actor. It also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur.

