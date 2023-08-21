Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel believes fans wanted 'longer screentime' for Tara Singh-Sakeena

Revelling in the success of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel has said that while the fans are enjoying what they got in the film, they wished for the lead pair of Tara Singh and Sakeena (Sunny Deol and Ameesha) to have a longer screentime together. Speaking with India Today in an interview, the actor also said that fans wished for a longer Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol film mints ₹41 crore, set to cross ₹400 cr today) Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel during a live performance, in Ghaziabad.(PTI)

More screentime

She said, "Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together. They wished for us to have a longer screen time and for the length of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to not be reduced. They also hoped for Tara’s scene before the interval to appear sooner and for a little more editing. But they’re happy that the overall film is fantastic. The general consensus is that Sakeena’s beauty, daintiness, elegance, emotions and magical chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film and Sunny’s dhamaakedaar action and dialogues made them whistle and clap.”

Ameesha would've made Gadar 2 crisper

In an interview with ETimes last week, Ameesha was asked if she would wish to go back and do anything differently in the film. She claimed there was nothing much to change, except, perhaps a bit crisper editing of the film.

Gadar 3?

She was also asked about the possibility of the third film in Gadar franchise, and she claimed it was too premature to talk about it. Ameesha also said that several social media posts credit her as the actor meant for huge hits like Gadar 2, and not 'Friday-to-Friday' releases.

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in 1971, and follows Tara's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. The film also stars Gaurav Chopraa, Simratt Kaur and Luv Sinha in important roles. It has earned ₹377.20 crore at the domestic box office.

