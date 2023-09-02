Gadar 2 box office collection day 22: Sunny Deol's film again witnesses drop, mints over 4 cr ahead of Jawan's release

Gadar 2, which released in theatres on August 11, witnessed a slight drop in its box office earnings on its fourth Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted just over ₹4 crore on Friday. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Its release in theatres clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. (Also Read | Anil Sharma wants to send Gadar 2 for Oscars, adds 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha also deserved it')

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in a still from Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹4.30 crore net in India on its 22nd day, as per early estimates. Let's give a recap of the film's collection in the last few weeks-- ₹284.63 crore (week one collection), ₹134.47 crore (week two collection), and ₹63.35 crore (week three collection). The total earnings of the film till now stand at ₹486.75 crore. The film is just ₹13 crore shy of entering the ₹500 crore club.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Sunny's message after Gadar 2 earned ₹ 400 crore

After Gadar 2 entered the 400 crore club, Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He took to his Instagram account and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

Gadar 2 is currently the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Earlier this week, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared details of the film's achievements on X (formerly known as Twitter). A part of his caption read, “Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now third highest-grossing #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors…"

