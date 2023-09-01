Anil Sharma wants to send Gadar 2 for Oscars, adds 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha also deserved it'

His latest film, Gadar 2, is ruling the box office and director Anil Sharma has now said that many fans have called him up to urge him to "send" Gadar 2 to the Oscars. Anil was talking to Indian Express in a new interview when he said that even Gadar Ek Prem Katha deserved to go to the Academy Awards. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, Gadar 2 released last month to mixed reviews and has been breaking box office records ever since. The film's box office success is being widely hailed as the success of films that do not usually get awards. (Also read: Gadar 2 collects ₹ 481.85 crore in 3 weeks) Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 in Oscars

“People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story," Anil told the daily. That year, Aamir Khan's Lagaan was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

Awards and Anil Sharma

He also recalled Dharmendra's statement that he felt he wasn't part of the industry and added that he felt the same. He also wondered who sat on the award panels that they do not find them deserving for the awards. Reiterating that his films got him people's love and appreciation, Anil also said that it felt like he never worked because he did not get any awards. “We have touched people’s hearts with Gadar 2. I won’t lie, but even we want awards. But I didn't expect it because I knew that I wouldn’t get it. I hear there is lots of lobbying and PR involved in these things, and I am not a political person. I have never lobbied for awards.”

More about Gadar 2

Directed by Anil, Gadar 2 is a sequel to his 2001 film which also featured Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh. The new film is set in the backdrop of the political tensions ahead of the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

The first film, Gadar Ek Prem Katha was the love story of a young man who falls in love with a Pakistani girl right before the Indo-Pak partition.

