Gadar 2 box office collection day 25: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film adds 2.5 crore, stands at 503.7 crore

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film continues to find takers at the ticket counters in decent numbers even after more than three weeks of its release. The film crossed ₹500 crore recently and added another ₹2.5 crore on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film now stands at ₹503.67 crore. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to box office success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2: The sense of community viewing is back

Gadar 2 had opened in theatres at ₹40 crore on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer. Its highest single-day collection of ₹55 crore came on Independence Day and it went on to collect ₹ ₹284.63 crore in its first week. It further added ₹134.47 crore in its second week and ₹63.35 crore in its third week. It crossed the ₹500 crore on 24th day of its release.

Celebration of Gadar 2 success

A grand bash was hosted on Saturday to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The entire cast of the film along with director Anil Sharma was present at the party. Ameesha Patel was in her glamorous avatar in a sequined gown while Sunny was a dapper in a blue suit. His entire Deol family joined him at the party including Dharmendra, sons and daughter-in-law Drishya Acharya and Bobby Deol with family.

More about Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It features Sunny Deol as his iconic character Tara Singh along with Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet Singh.

Talking about the film, Anil Sharma told PTI in an interview, “It is not easy make a mass entertainer. It is difficult because you have to show this larger-than-life hero in a way that whatever he does seems real yet entertaining. While making a realistic movie you can talk to the person and others on whom the story is based, but to add heroism in a film is challenging."

Referring to the popular handpump scene from Gadar, he said it is hard to create a situation which makes the hero's actions believable. "The key is to make things convincing, which is a challenge in terms of writing and shooting,” he added.

