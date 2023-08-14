Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar collectively break all time Indian BO records, mint 390 crore

The Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association of India announced that August 11-13 was its busiest single weekend post re-opening. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 in Hindi, Rajinikanth's Jailer in Tamil and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar released around the same time at the box office, and all four of the star vehicles have been performing commendably at the box office. (Also Read: Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in theatres. Watch)

New records set

OMG 2, Jailer and Gadar 2 have raked in huge numbers at the box office

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weekend set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record of over ₹390 crore for the cinema industry in its over-100-year history. The weekend drew more than 2.10 crore moviegoers to theatres across the country, which is also the highest combined admissions record in the last 10-year history.

Film-vise distribution

While Gadar 2 has made ₹135 crore during the opening weekend, OMG 2 has earned ₹43.06 crore. Jailer had a head start and garnered ₹150 crore in four days since its release on August 10. So far, Bholaa Shankar has made ₹25 crore at the box office, as per a report by the Times of India.

What film associations are saying

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mainstream storytelling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered. A massive achievement like this is a result of an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a very long time, even the early morning shows are getting sold out. This weekend has been a wonderful experience for people who love the mainstream Indian films” said Shibasish Sarkar, president Producers Guild of India, in a statement.

“It was a historic weekend; it proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see great films. This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of Cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. Cinemas across the country would like to thank and congratulate our Filmmakers and Studios for pushing the boundaries to deliver unforgettable storytelling. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We look forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023,” said Kamal Gianchandani, president, Multiplex Association of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON