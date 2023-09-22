Gadar 2, Jawan inch closer to Pathaan's domestic Hindi box office collection

If there's anyone who would beat Sunny Deol in crossing the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, it's Shah Rukh Khan himself. As Gadar 2 inches closer to the domestic Hindi box office collection of Pathaan, Shah Rukh's latest action thriller Jawan may overcome his last one even earlier. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara film witnesses slight dip, earns over ₹526 crore in India)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the weekly figures of Sunny's action film Gadar 2 since its release on August 11. The film was scoring in at least double digits till its fourth week, right before the release of Jawan on September 7.

This week, which marks Gadar 2's sixth at the domestic box office, it earned ₹4.72 crore. Thus, its total domestic collection now stands at ₹522 crore, just ₹2 crore short of Pathaan's lifetime domestic Hindi box office collection of ₹524 crore.

Another trade analyst posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that Gadar 2 is most likely to dethrone Pathaan this weekend to become the highest grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office.

Jawan's BO

But before Gadar 2 can get there, Jawan is likely to hit that mark first. The Atlee directorial earned ₹8.85 crore on its 14th day at the domestic box office, almost double than that of Gadar 2's weekly collection. However, this figure includes the collection across all three languages Jawan released in: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While exact figures of each is not known, the Hindi share is far greater than the South languages combined.

Jawan's total domestic box office collection across languages currently stands at ₹526 crore. However, if we consider only the Hindi version collection, it's still less than Pathaan's lifetime domestic Hindi box office collection of ₹524 crore. But given Jawan's trajectory at the box office, it's sure to surpass both Pathaan's Hindi box office and its total domestic box office across all languages at ₹543 crore.

So Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 may not become the highest Hindi grosser in India, since Jawan would become that before it can get to Pathaan.

