Gajraj Rao turns 51: Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana and others extend wishes

Actor Gajraj Rao turned 51 on Tuesday. Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmaker Aanand L Rai and many others wished him on social media.

Manoj extended birthday wishes to Gajraj on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy birthday @raogajraj my friend for so many years!! Love you my friend for the person & the actor you are!! Peace and happiness!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj and Gajraj have shared screen space in many films, such as Bandit Queen (1994), 2001 thriller drama Aks, 2016 sports drama Budhia Singh - Born to Run and Hansal Mehta's directorial 2000 drama Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar among several other projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the role of Gajraj's son in Badhaai Ho, also wished the actor on Instagram. He shared a picture from the sets of the film and wrote, “Happy Birthday Gajraj Sir.”

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Gajraj Singh.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also wished Gajraj on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Gajraj, Aanand wrote, “Achhe logon ki ek khoobi yeh hoti hai ki unko yaad rakhna nahi padta woh yaad reh jaate hain (The best quality about good people is that you don't need to remember them, they stay in your memory always)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aanand L. Rai wishes Gajraj Singh.

Gajraj made his debut in Bollywood in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen. He later played supporting roles in the film Talvar, Blackmail and web series like TVF'S F.A.T.H.E.R.S. and Tech Conversations with Dad.

Gajraj later bagged the lead role in the critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho. His performance in the film received a lot of appreciation. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film won two National Awards--Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress award for Surekha Sikri. The film is now being remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam by Boney Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: 'I was no Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh': Gajraj Rao recalls wife's reaction to his apprehensions on doing Badhaai Ho

Meanwhile, Gajraj Rao will be next seen in Maidaan which will release in cinemas on June 3 this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON