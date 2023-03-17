Gal Gadot addresses Alia Bhatt as ‘ma’ as she wishes her Heart of Stone co-star on her 30th birthday

Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram after she turned 30 on Wednesday. And among those who wished her was Hollywood actor and her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot. She had earlier congratulated Alia on becoming a mom, and called her ‘ma’ as she wished her on her birthday. Also read: Alia Bhatt cuddles Ranbir Kapoor, gorges on spaghetti in pics from 30th birthday in London. See here

Alia Bhatt got a birthday wish from Gal Gadot.

Alia shared her birthday pictures on Instagram on Thursday and simply captioned it, “THIRTY”. Wishing her in the comments section, Gal wrote, “Happy birthday ma”. YouTuber Lilly Singh had also wished Alia in the comments section.

Gal Gadot wished Alia Bhatt in the comments section.

Earlier, Gal had written “Congratulations” along with a heart emoticon and party confetti icons as she reacted to Alia's post announcing the birth of her baby girl in November last year. Gal had joined Alia on the sets of Heart of Stone last year when the latter was pregnant with her first child.

Alia had also talked about how she was taken good care of while shooting for the film in London and Europe. “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” she told Variety in an interview last year.

Alia was recently in Kashmir for the shooting of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She had wrapped up the shoot before giving birth to Raha but filmmaker Karan Johar chose to shoot some scenes in Kashmir before it goes to theatres in July. It was earlier scheduled to release in April but will now release on July 28. Alia will be seen alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh again. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

