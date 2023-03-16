Alia Bhatt cuddles Ranbir Kapoor, gorges on spaghetti pics from 30th birthday in London. See here

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in London with friends and family and had the best time. The actor, who turned 30 on Wednesday, shared photos from the birthday dinner, of her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Kapoor and others close to her. (Also read: Soni Razdan pens birthday note for 'twin' Alia Bhatt)

The first photo in her album shows her with her eyes closed next to a cake. She seems to be making a wish and is seen wearing a pink Balenciaga jumper. The next photo shows her cuddling Ranbir, who is in a black sweatshirt. He has tied his hair tied in a bun and smiles bright for the camera with Alia holding him close.

The third photo shows Alia's sister Shaheen, wearing a thick jacket in a car. The next picture shows Alia with her friend Tanya Saha Gupta. Next up is a goofy picture of Alia with her tongue sticking out, next to her mother, Soni. More photos show Alia and Ranbir posing with the birthday party in the streets of London, Alia enjoying a small plate of spaghetti and a dessert with cream and strawberries.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “T H I R T Y.” Her fans wished her on the milestone birthday. “Happiest birthday queen Alia,” wrote one. “Can't believe her 20s are over now,” wrote another. A fan commented, “It's always Love and light whenever we see you.” Shibani Dandekar left heart emojis and Sophie Choudry wrote, “May you always shine bright.”

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media for the actor on Wednesday. Addressing Alia as her "bahurani", Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love." She wrote this note along with one of Alia's pictures. Sharing a sunkissed image of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo." She added a pink heart and evil eye emoji to the caption.

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

