Game of Thrones' AI version has Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen, Kiara Advani as Sansa. See full Bollywood cast

It has been quite some time that the hit show Game of Thrones made the viewers remain glued to their screens. But fans of the show continue to remember it and its several lead actors who portrayed some of the most iconic characters. Now a person has used artificial intelligence to imagine Bollywood actors in the roles of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and the three siblings Cersei, Jaime Lannister and Tyrion Lannister. Also read: Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

If Bollywood actors replaced original Game of Thrones cast

Alia Bhatt as Arya Stark, Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen and Kiara Advani as Sansa Stark in the AI video of Game of Thrones.

The AI video has Ranveer Singh taking the place of Kit Harington's Jon Snow while Emilia Clarke has been replaced by Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen. The video shows Aditya Roy Kapur as the tall and strong Jaime Lannister, originally played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, whereas Alia Bhatt has been fitted in place of Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. Tabu looks very convincing as the cunning Cersei Lannister, brilliantly played by Lena Headey and Kay Kay Menon too fits in the role of Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister. Kiara Advani has also replaced Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in the video and looks quite convincing.

Reactions to AI video of Game of Thrones

Fans of the show claimed they were impressed by the casting as the video was shared on Reddit recently. A fan called the casting “Accurate” while another said, “Perfect casting...love it.” One more said, “Ek dum sahi casting kari hai (it's absolutely correct casting).” “Make it happen,” commented an eager fan. A person also said, “Bro Tabu as Cersei is spot on.”

However, there were also some who didn't look ready to tingle with the cast of their favourite show, Game of Thrones. A Reddit user wrote, “I banish you to the wall for traumatizing GoT fans with this piece.” Another said, “Cursed, don't do it again ever please.”

About Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was based on George RR Martin's series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. It was created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. It broke several viewership records when it released on the small screen in 2011 and wrapped up in 2019. It won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for a drama series.

