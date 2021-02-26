Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, to begin shooting from tomorrow
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, to begin shooting from tomorrow

Ajay Devgn has joined the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. He will begin shooting from Saturday.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Ajay Devgn joined the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is speculated to play a significant role in Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, will join the shoot from Saturday.

The recent teaser launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's powerful big-screen character of Gangubai, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, has created massive buzz and much anticipation for the film.

After much speculation, it is confirmed that the Tanhaji star will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story and will join the Gangubai Kathiawadi team on Saturday at a grand set that has been created in Mumbai.

The film, which sees Ajay and Alia working together, also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad, who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The project which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

