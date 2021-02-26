IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor says audience is not 'obligated' to love her: 'I need to keep working to win everyone over'
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor says audience is not 'obligated' to love her: 'I need to keep working to win everyone over'

  • Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next in Roohi, said that viewers are not 'obligated' to love her and the onus is on her to give them a reason to. She added that she is working hard to win everyone over.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor says she has made peace with the scrutiny that comes with her job as her aim is to win the love of her audience.

Janhvi, who made her debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, became popular even before the release of the film for being the daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor but she also faced criticism for her privileged background.

The actor said she will keep working hard to "win everyone". "Scrutiny is part of the job, there's little that can be done about it. I have signed up for it. You're giving yourself to the people, asking for their love. But they're not obligated to love you, you've to give them reasons to," she told PTI in an interview.

"There's no self-pity or shame in that. I need to keep working to win everyone over. Sure, it's seldom that people win over everyone but I have aspirations to reach that level. I am working hard and I hope I do get there," she added.

In the last three years, all her projects-- from Dhadak, Zoya Akhtar's short in Ghost Stories and last year's Gunjan Saxena have seen Janhvi balancing between praise and scepticism.

The 23-year-old actor is now up for another challenge, attempting comedy for the first time with Dinesh Vijan's Roohi, scheduled to release in theatres on March 11.

Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, is helmed by Hardik Mehta from a script penned by Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.

Janhvi features as a woman apparently possessed by a spirit in the horror-comedy.

The actor said when producer Vijan narrated a couple of scenes to her from the film, she felt it would be foolish to say no to the project. Roohi required her to let go of vanity, which only evolved her as an artist, she said.


"It's an extremely cool, interesting role. The duality of the character gave me the opportunity to showcase and explore a lot. Playing this role opened me up as an actor. I had to push myself physically and vocally. Some scenes required me to push myself emotionally. My character Afza is a witch, so obviously you can't be conscious of your vanity. The worst you look, the better it is for the character," she said.

While Janhvi was aware that comedy is a genre where missing even a single beat spoils the scene, she let spontaneity guide her rather than over-preparing.

"The humour in the film is situational and fantastical. In the film, I had two comedic experts as company, in Rajkummar and Varun, who were aiding Hardik's take on comedy. What I realised while working was that you don't have to do anything extra to be comic."

Roohi was earlier supposed to open theatrically last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

As an actor who was gearing up for two film releases— Gunjan and Roohi—and the completion of another in 2020, Janhvi said the lockdown left her feeling restless. But the long period of being switched off from work also helped her focus on her mental health.

The actor's initial response to the professional uncertainty owing to the lockdown was anxiety, but gradually she realised that it would be better for her mental health if she did not worry about things that were beyond her control.

"That period was confusing. I was restless, anxious. There were so many plans, like the release of Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, I would've finished Dostana 2. The year taught me that you can't rely on anything and things not always go according to the plan," she said.

"I realised these things are transitory, what really matters is your family, your headspace because if you're in the right headspace with nothing going on, you can be extremely happy. But with a wrong headspace, you can feel the worst despite everything going for you," she added.

Roohi is one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor roohi

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi spotted at airport, here's who features on her mobile cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport late Wednesday in an all denim look but it was her mobile cover that stole attention.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor travelled to Chennai recently.
Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor travelled to Chennai recently.
bollywood

Janhvi shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'Miss you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, Sridevi. Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi and Khushi reportedly performed a puja in Chennai on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi says audience is not 'obligated' to love her, she needs to win them over

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next in Roohi, said that viewers are not 'obligated' to love her and the onus is on her to give them a reason to. She added that she is working hard to win everyone over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun with her pet pooch Diana.
Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun with her pet pooch Diana.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and her pet dog Diana are soaking up the sun in London, where the actor is shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, in which she plays a spy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at an ad shoot.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at an ad shoot.
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are lost in love and laughter at ad shoot. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at an ad shoot with director Gauri Shinde. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Shruti Haasan: OTT gives films a second lease of life

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The actor-singer says the debate about theatres VS OTT is a larger one. While some films are made for theatre, she is a big fan of streaming platforms as it gives her access to all kinds of content from across the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
bollywood

Salman feels 'embarrassed' to display painting alongside 'legends' at art show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said he feels 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' but at the same time, 'delighted' and 'honoured', to have his painting displayed alongside legends at an art show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
bollywood

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina, Emraan attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to start shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3, attended a puja before the film is scheduled to go on floors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shareef Dargah.
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shareef Dargah.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky, Katrina's sister all heart

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train.
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train.
bollywood

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were seen twinning in green at Mumbai airport on Thursday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:17 PM IST
On the eight-year anniversary of Kai Po Che!, director Abhishek Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the camaraderie between Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore are very close to each other.
Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore are very close to each other.
bollywood

When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John, Emraan battle it out on Mumbai streets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
bollywood

Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has revealed how she was subjected to the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' on social media after her lingerie photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac