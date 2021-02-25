Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt wins praise, SS Rajamouli calls it 'impressive', Ram Charan says 'great screen presence'

The first teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi arrived on Wednesday. In no time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work was lavished with praise. Now SS Rajamouli has also said nice things about it.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:) Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen."

It may be recalled that Alia and Rajamouli are working together on his ambitious next, RRR. Alia is paired with Ram Charan in the film.

The teaser presented Alia in an all-new fire and brimstone avatar. As the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai, she is a queen. Unwilling to cede power, unrelenting with opponents, wily as a fox in public life, this is an Alia viewers haven't seen before. In white saris and big bindis, she brings to life the well-known mafia queen of Mumbai of the 60s - Gangubai Kothewali.

Naeetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan among others praised Alia's work.

Lavishing praise for her work were many of her industry colleagues, friends and family. Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother actor Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima, her co-star in many films, Varun Dhawan and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal took to their respective Instagram pages to praise her work.

Priyanka Chopra, who also is a good friend of Alia's, wrote on Twitter: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."

Incidentally, Priyanka has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali before in Bajirao Mastani and did a special dance number in Ram Leela too.

Ram Charan, her co-star in RRR, wrote for Alia: "Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08 Looking forward to the film."