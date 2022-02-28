Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt film collects over 38.5 crore on first weekend
Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt film collects over 38.5 crore on first weekend

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Alia Bhatt in titular role has garnered over ₹38 crore at the box office. 
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi. 
Published on Feb 28, 2022 08:12 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the titular figure, had a successful first weekend at the box office. The film had registered an opening of 10.50 crore and had collected 13.32 crore on day two. It showed decent growth on Sunday, collecting around 15 crore, taking its weekend collections to around 38.82 crore. With a positive response at the box office, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is said to have revived the movie theatres in India after the coronavirus pandemic. Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory

Sharing the Sunday collections, a report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: "Gangubai Kathiawadi will have an excellent Sunday in the range of 15 crore nett as Gujarat, UP and MP show growth in the 40-50% range and maybe even more. The film had a good opening day in mass led pockets for a female led film and consolidated on Saturday and Sunday has gone up strongly."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to get a ‘boost' with the Maha Shivratri holiday on Monday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Sunday, “#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best.”

Taran Adarsh tweeted about Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

Taran Adarsh also confirmed that the film is performing good overseas as well. He tweeted on Sunday, “SLB: The big crowd puller in overseas… #SLB enjoys a loyal fan base in the international markets… #HDDCS, #Devdas, till #Padmaavat, every film was a money spinner #Overseas… Now #GangubaiKathiawadi is doing wonders in key #Overseas markets.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around a young woman who was forced into sex trade and eventually became a prominent and celebrated figure in the Kamathipura red-light district of Mumbai. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa.

gangubai kathiawadi alia bhatt sanjay leela bhansali
