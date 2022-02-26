Kangana Ranaut now hails Gangubai Kathiawadi’s theatrical release: ‘Never expected movie mafia will do something good’

In her latest Instagram Stories, actor Kangana Ranaut has praised the “movie mafia” for taking baby steps that are “crucial” for theatrical releases of the films. Earlier, Kangana took a dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi and called Alia a “bimbo” adding that the film's biggest mistake is “wrong casting”. Read More: Kangana Ranaut rages against Gangubai Kathiawadi again, calls Alia Bhatt ‘papa ki pari’, ‘romcom bimbo’

On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

Kangana Ranaut shares a cryptic post.

She added, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best.”

Earlier, Kangana slammed Alia and her appearance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. She indirectly called Alia 'daddy's angel' and Mahesh Bhatt a ‘movie mafia’, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...”

She further added in another Instagram Story, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations..."

Speaking with RJ Stutee on Hindustan Times' Aur Batao, Alia was asked that while she has been open about her admiration for Kangana, does she feel bad that it doesn't get reciprocated. "No, I genuinely have no feelings of negativity or anything. I have no feelings only towards it," Alia responded.

Kangana was last seen on screen in the political biopic Thalaivii, which released last year. She is set to be seen in two films this year - Dhaakad and Tejas. The actor is also hosting the upcoming reality show Lock Upp, which will begin streaming on MX Player and Alt Balaji from February 27.

