Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar praise Alia Bhatt, call her 'gangsta'

Alia Bhatt shared the first teaser of her much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. One of the best compliments for her came from Shah Rukh Khan who called the film "special", and Alia a "gangsta". The tw have worked together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh tweeted, "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared an appreciation post for the film as well as the actor and filmmaker. "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions," he wrote.

Directed by Sanjay, Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role of a fierce brothel owner who was rumoured to have had gangsters as her clients. Ajay Devgn also features as a mobster that falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the trade.

Alia began shooting for the film late 2019 and had shared an Instagram post as she began the shoot. However, the shoot came to a grinding halt after the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March last year. The shoot of the film resumed only in October last year.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia talked about returning to the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation,” she said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on July 30, and is set to clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.