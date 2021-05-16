Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately: ‘You have to allow yourself to be okay’
Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately: ‘You have to allow yourself to be okay’

Gauahar Khan said that she experienced a ‘roller coaster’ of emotions in recent times. She added that she allowed herself to be okay and feel like a newlywed bride.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Gauahar Khan talked about self-love in a new Instagram post.

Actor Gauahar Khan talked about experiencing a ‘roller coaster’ of emotions in the last two months and said that it is only now that she finally got the chance to feel like a newlywed bride. She married social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December last year.

“Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove,” she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of herself decked up in ethnic finery.

Gauahar lost her father in March after a prolonged illness. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of him on Instagram and wrote, “That smile #2monthsToday . I Miss u with every breath I take Pappa. #MyHero #BestFatherEver #ZafarAhmedKhan.”

In March, Gauahar shared her wedding video with Zaid and said that it was ‘even more special’ because her father was a part of it. “I’m sure he will smile from above watching it and it makes me smile to know he was a part of my biggest day,” she wrote in the description of the video on YouTube.

Gauahar and Zaid met in July last year at a supermarket. They tied the knot on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance.

In the wedding video, Gauahar said that she found her ‘person’ in Zaid. “I feel like I have my person. I always wanted someone whom I could call my person, my human. Someone whom I can share everything with and talk about everything in life. Someone I can fall back on. And for the first time in my life, I could tell someone, ‘You are like me, there are so many parts about you that are like me,’” she said.

