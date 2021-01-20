Gauahar Khan shares pics with Zaid Darbar from Udaipur, her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'

Actor Gauahar Khan shared fresh pictures from her Udaipur holiday with husband Zaid Darbar. She had called it her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'.

Sharing the pictures where Zaid and she pose inside the impressive The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur, she simply wrote "Us". Earlier in the day, she had shared video collage of best moments from her visit and written: "My Udaipur moments."

On Tuesday, she had posted some solo pictures and had written: "#Musafir #Udaipur first mini holiday after being Mrs." And at the start of her mini holiday, she had posted a happy video of her dancing to a hit song from Dostana called Jaane Kyun and had written: "This is how happy I get when i travel ... ofcourse this is my first holiday with the hubby .."

Zaid also shared couple of pictures and videos from the trip, including their visit to the majestic Mehrangarh fort. The couple appears to be back in Mumbai.

Guauhar Khan shared more pictures as Instagram Stories.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25. Speaking about marrying Zaid, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: "I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."

Gauahar recently appeared in the controversial web series Tandav.

