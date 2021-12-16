Gauri Khan gazes lovingly at Aryan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan wraps arms around Jaya Bachchan in candid photos from K3G sets

As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham celebrated 20 years of release earlier this week, photographer Ayesha Broacha shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film, featuring director Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and others.

In one picture, Gauri Khan looked lovingly at son Aryan Khan, who made a guest appearance in K3G as young Shah Rukh. Another photo showed Amitabh and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda caught in a candid moment. One image from the rehearsals featured a blushing Jaya, as Amitabh wrapped his arms around her.

Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of K3G.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor with Karan Johar on the sets of K3G.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dance on the sets of K3G.

To celebrate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s anniversary, many celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Johny Lever and Farah Khan recreated scenes from the film.

Karan, too, shared a video featuring his twins Yash and Roohi, in which they asked him to ‘take a chill pill’. “It seems what goes around, comes back around and here I am being asked to take a chill pill by my own kids! Cheers to #20YearsOfK3G!” he wrote in his Instagram post, adding a laughing emoji.

Previously, Karan said that even after two decades, he still feels the ‘euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it’. He added that he fully comprehended the impact only much later ‘and that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since’.

“I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family!” he added.