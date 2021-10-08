Gauri Khan gets a warm wish from daughter Suhana Khan on birthday, see pic with Shah Rukh Khan

On Gauri Khan's birthday, her daughter Suhana Khan has wished her with a throwback picture. Suhana took to Instagram to share a vintage photo of Gauri and her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, from an old photoshoot in the 90s.

“Happy birthday Ma,” Suhana wrote and added a heart emoji. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba and actor-friend Ananya Panday left heart emojis in the comments section.

Her post comes at a difficult time for the family, after her elder brother, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday in a drugs case. Neither Shah Rukh, not Gauri have been spotted by the media since the arrest. None has shared a statement on the case either.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut comments on Aryan Khan case minutes after Hrithik Roshan: 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

On Thursday, Suhana also ‘liked’ a post shared by Hrithik Roshan, in which he wrote an open letter to Aryan. An excerpt from Hrithik's letter read: “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there . Love you man .”

Aryan was arrested after NCB's raid at a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. The officials allegedly found drugs on board the ship. On Thursday, Aryan, along with seven others arrested, was sent to 14-days judicial custody.