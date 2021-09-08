Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gauri Khan shares new pics of her show residence designed by her that blend luxury and elegance. See here

Producer and interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share new pictures of a show residence she has designed for a new apartment complex in Mumbai. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan on Tuesday shared fresh pictures of her show residence that she has designed for a new luxury residence complex in Mumbai.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Gauri wrote: “I have recently collaborated with @lodhagroup_india and designed a show residence at Trump Tower, Mumbai. The residence redefines the standards of luxury, grandeur and elegance. The sophisticated abode is designed for Mumbai’s glitterati: keeping in mind the Trump brand which reflects luxury, exclusivity and grandeur world over.”

 

The pictures give a fresh look at the interiors - the plush seating areas, the contemporary chandeliers, huge glass windows giving a view of the city's skyline, lots of indoor plants, carpets and rugs, antique mirrors and shattered glass used as design elements, lamps and rich upholstery - all come together in the frames.

Few days back, the Instagram handle of Gauri Khan Designs had shared another lot of pictures from the same place. The apartment complex is located in Mumbai's Worli area.

Over the years, Gauri has evolved as one of the most sought-after interior designers among Bollywood stars. She has designed the homes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor to name a few.

In the last few months too, she has been busy in redesigning a number of spaces. In July, she revealed that she had designed fashion designer Manish Malhotra's workspace. Sharing pictures of his studio on Instagram, she wrote: “Two creative heads on one fun project..#design studio #library # work from home..sneak peak. #gaurikhandesigns @manishmalhotra05.”

Also read: Gauri Khan designs luxury apartments in Mumbai. See pics of the classy bedrooms, stylish chandeliers

During the lockdown, she refurbished husband Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great experience throughout the lockdown.”

 

