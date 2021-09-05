Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam makes a rare appearance with mom Gauri Khan at Karan Johar's home, see pics

Gauri Khan was spotted out and about on Sunday with her younger son AbRam by her side. The interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was dressed in an animal printed shirt while AbRam wore a black T-shirt.

The mother-son duo were seen making their way to Karan Johar's home. The paparazzi got a glimpse of AbRam after almost six months. In March this year, AbRam and Gauri were spotted at the Gateway of India.

Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan spotted on Sunday at Karan Johar's home. (Varinder Chawla)

Although AbRam is among the popular star kids today, he has shied away from the cameras in recent years. At Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party in 2018, AbRam screamed, ‘No pictures’ at the photographers who waiting for him. In 2019, he covered his face while exiting the airport with his father, Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, pictures of Shah Rukh posing with staff members of the Pune Metro were shared by fan accounts online. The actor is reportedly in the city to shoot his upcoming film with Tamil director Atlee. In the pictures, Shah Rukh was dressed in all-black ensemble and was surrounded by the employees. He was also photographed giving out autographs.

Shah Rukh has been tight-lipped about his upcoming projects. The actor was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. The film did not fair well at the box office. Although Shah Rukh is expected to make a comeback with YRF's Pathan, the actor is yet to officially make an announcement.

Gauri, on the other hand, recently made headlines for her work with a luxury home project. The film producer-interior designer has designed apartments in Mumbai's Trump Towers and pictures of the interiors were recently shared online.

Last month, Gauri took to Instagram to share a picture in which she posed by the Trump Towers logo. She said, “My latest collaboration with Lodha creates a unique luxury experience that will redefine the paradigms of elegance and grandeur."