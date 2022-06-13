Gauri Khan 'can't get enough' of Rome, shares vacay pics with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other friends. See here

Fashion designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, which are from her recent Rome vacation, she is seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She previously shared a bunch of her pictures from Milan. Also Read: Gauri Khan shares pics from her Milan trip, looks for some design motivation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, “Can’t get enough of Rome.” In the pictures, Gauri gave a glimpse of her Rome trip by sharing a few pictures of the monuments she visited. She also shared a bunch of pictures with Shweta and their friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their friend Seema Sajdeh commented, “Looking good girls.” One fan said, “I love what you are wearing.” Many fans called Gauri a “stunner,” “queen” and “beautiful” in the comments section of the post.

On Sunday, sharing a few pictures from her trip, Gauri wrote, "Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile."

Gauri tied the knot with Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. Together they have three children--Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Suhana is currently shooting for her debut film The Archies. The film will also mark Shweta's son Agastya Nanda's and late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor's acting debut. Also Read: Aryan Khan reaches The Archies set to support sister Suhana Khan, fans ask 'is he making a cameo?'. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri is also a producer and is producing Shah Rukh's upcoming film, Jawan. The first look video of the film was released earlier this month. It showed Shah Rukh in a battered and bandaged look. The film will release ne

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON