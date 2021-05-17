Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gautam Gulati says he accidentally hit Salman Khan while filming Radhe fight: 'I said sorry sir'
Gautam Gulati says he accidentally hit Salman Khan while filming Radhe fight: 'I said sorry sir'

Actor Gautam Gulati, who plays the henchman Girgit in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, said that he accidentally hit Salman Khan while shooting a fight scene. Here's how Salman reacted.
Actor Gautam Gulati has said that he accidentally hit Salman Khan while filming a scene for their film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman plays the titular cop in the film, while Gautam appears as one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda.

In an interview, Gautam said that he was very 'nervous' about filming a fight scene with Salman, and at one point clipped him by accident.

Asked if he was nervous about getting carried away in a fight scene, Gautam said in an interview with YouTube channel Viral Bollywood, "Halka sa ho gaya tha ek baar (I hit him accidentally once)." He continued in Hindi, "I was very nervous about the fight scene, honestly. I had to learn some things. As a hero, I know what I have to do; how to fight, how to attack with style. But this time I was playing a villain, so had to learn how to take punches."

"So once, sir got hit slightly," Gautam continued, and mimed Salman's reaction, which was one of shock. He said that Salman was taken aback, and told him not to worry, after Gautam immediately apologised. He said that after that, he made sure to keep a distance between himself and whoever he was attacking in the scene.

Gautam, who won Bigg Boss 8, hosted by Salman, said that being complimented by one of the biggest superstars in the country meant a lot to him. He said that Salman appreciated his work in the film on numerous occasions -- on set and later, when he watched the rushes. Salman particularly admired Gautam's decision to give Girgit a smile in certain scenes.

Radhe released to poor reviews on Eid. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

