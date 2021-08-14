Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gautam Rode questions the divide between actors based on their medium of work
Gautam Rode questions the divide between actors based on their medium of work

Actor Gautam Rode, who turns a year older today, feels that OTT space is playing a big role in ushering equality for all and here, anyone can get recognition overnight.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Actor Gautam Rode was last seen in web show State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Existence of a divide between film and TV industry, and actors getting stereotyped based on their medium of work, has often been outlined by many stakeholders of the showbiz. Actor Gautam Rode feels that emergence of the OTT space is leading to such lines getting blurred and artistes benefiting from it.

“In OTT space, there is no star. Anyone can come from anywhere and get recognition overnight with one show. And people will start appreciating you. That is the power of the medium,” says the actor, wondering why mediums are not only used to give away star tags but respect as well.

Elaborating on the issue of missing equality in certain segments of the showbiz, he adds, “Equality zaruri bhi hai. Aisa nahi hai ke actors nahi hai, but kaam limited hai. Now, work has started opening up. But I want one should stop dividing people like — yeh TV actor, yeh film actor aur yeh OTT actor”.

Rode feels that every artistes is similarly devoted to their craft and must be treated equally, too without creating boundaries.

“For instance, there is no divide in the west between actors based on mediums. Ek actor, actor hota hai. Usko kyun bolte hai ke aap TV actor ho ya aap OTT actor ho ya film actor. Aur ussi ke hisab se aapko izzat milti hai,” shares the actor, known for Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, stressing, “An actor is an actor. Our job is to perform, They shouldn’t be called stars. Aisa karne se sabka dimag sahi jagah pe rehta hai aur sab same level pe chalte hai.”

He also feels everyone should come together to erase the divide. “Everyone will be on the same page and we can create mass quality stuff...Abhi hum log toh divide mein hi reh jaate hain. I am glad things are things are moving in that direction,” says rode, who turns 45 today.

Talking about his birthday plans, Rode shares that he will be enjoying a short break in a hotel in the city itself.

“I will stay in the hotel for three days at least, and just chill in the room. There’s just one birthday wish, and that is ‘go corona go’. I hope it just disappears by the end of the year,” he signs off.

