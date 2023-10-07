Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi return to India after no prima facie case against them in Italy car crash: Report

Actor Gayatri Joshi and businessman-husband Vikas Oberoi returned to Mumbai on Friday, days after a road accident in Sardinia, Italy. The car crash left two Swiss nationals dead. As per a report by CNBC TV18, sources say that there was no prima facie case against Vikas, Chairman and MD of Oberoi Realty, in the car crash in Italy. Vikas was reportedly driving one of the cars involved in the fatal car crash on Monday and was under investigation. Also read: Gayatri Joshi's billionaire husband could face 'double road homicide' charges

Gayatri, Vikas return to Mumbai

Vikas Oberoi and wife Gayatri Joshi, had been speeding in a Lamborghini on a highway in Sardinia on Monday, when they were involved in the multi car crash.

As part of the investigation into the car accident, sources told the portal that the State Department in Italy has appointed a technical expert to ascertain the cause of the accident. The portal reported that Oberoi Realty, in a statement, said, "Our chairman and managing director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By God's grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely."

Earlier, as per a report by Daily Mail, prosecutors in Sardinia's Cagliari had opened an investigation into the 'double road homicide', meaning Vikas could face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty.

Who is Vikas Oberoi

As per a 2023 report by Forbes, the property magnate controls and runs Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty, known for its high-end suburban condos. He also owns a Westin hotel in suburban Mumbai, among other plush properties. Vikas, who is not related to the family behind the Oberoi hotel chain, is also building a mall, hotel and office tower in midtown Mumbai, as per the report. His current net worth, as per Forbes, is $3.7 billion.

Vikas and Gayatri's car crash

Recently, a video of the crash involving two luxury sports cars – a Lamborghini and a Ferrari – had gone viral. A couple from Switzerland – Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli – died in the crash that caused a camper to overturn. According to a report by Italian publication L'Unione Sarda, Vikas was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan. The roof of the Lamborghini was reportedly ripped off, but both Vikas and Gayatri were unharmed.

Earlier, Gayatri, who was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 movie Swades, had confirmed to Free Press Journal that she and her husband were doing 'absolutely fine' after the road crash. The portal quoted Gayatri as saying, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

