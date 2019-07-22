Actor loses Rs40K to credit card fraud

Juhu police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing ₹40,000 from actor Gayatri Joshi Oberoi’s account.

The police suspect it is a case of card cloning.

According to the police, early on July 16, the actress was outside her house when she had messaged her personal assistant, asking where her credit card was. The assistant went to Oberoi’s house at JVPD Scheme, Juhu, and found the credit card at the usual place.

When the assistant informed Oberoi about the card, she told her that someone had withdrawn ₹40,000 using her credit card in four unauthorised transactions. An employee from Oberoi’s office then filed a dispute form with the bank. On the same day, Oberoi’s assistant filed a police complaint on the actress’s behalf.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of card cloning. The complainant has claimed that someone stole her card details and duplicated it later to withdraw money. We will only be able to proceed with our investigation after receiving information from the bank,” said an officer.

