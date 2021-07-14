Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh clicked outside hospital as they leave for home with their newborn. Watch video

Actor Geeta Basra and her husband cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday were seen leaving a hospital, days after the couple welcomed their second child. Geeta and Harbhajan were blessed with a baby boy earlier this month. The two also have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, born in 2016.

On Wednesday, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh were clicked by the paparazzi outside a hospital as they left for their home. As it poured in Mumbai, Geeta and Harbhajan posed for the lens under the protection of the hospital building.

Geeta and her daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, were dressed in similar white dresses and had their masks on. Harbhajan was seen sporting a black full-sleeved T-shirt paired with blue denims and a black cap with a mask. Standing next to Geeta, he was seen carrying the newborn baby in a carrier. It was covered with a white cloth.

Last week, Harbhajan had announced that the birth of the baby on Instagram. He had said in a post, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support." He had captioned the post, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka."

Later, Geeta had shared a video in which a white onesie, with words ‘Born in 2021, Baby Plaha’ written on it, was seen in a crib. In the video, a teddy bear and a blanket with ‘Baby Plaha’ monogrammed on it was also seen inside the crib.

Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda has a special nickname for brother Agastya Nanda in Shweta Bachchan's post. See here

She had captioned it, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold A wonderful gift, so special and sweet.Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support. #reels #reelskarofeelkaro #baby #boy #family #son #love." Shared the same video on his Instagram, Harbhajan had written, “Baby boy #blessed #grateful .. shukar aa tera maalka (Thank you, God).”

The couple started dating after Geeta entered the film industry and got married on October 29, 2015. Geeta made her debut in 2006 with Dil Diya Hai opposite Emraan Hashmi.