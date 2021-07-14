Navya Naveli Nanda has a special nickname for brother Agastya Nanda in Shweta Bachchan's post. See here

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday shared a post of her son Agastya Nanda. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped a picture in which Agastya is seen lazing on the couch in their house.

In the photo, Agastya Nanda is dressed in casual wear, a t-shirt and shorts, as he enjoys some time relaxing on the sofa. He is seen smiling, though his eyes are shut. Agastya sits with his legs perched on something, not seen in the picture, with a pillow on his chest.

Reacting to the post, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "aggggllooooo" followed by a heart emoji. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Aggie" and Shweta responded, "@maheepkapoor we will see you soon" and Maheep dropped several emojis. Actor Neetu Kapoor and designer Vikram Phadnis also posted several emojis. Fans also reacted with 'cutie!', 'Gus!!' and 'god bless' in the comments section.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has also given a peek of their home. The beige sofa stands with its back towards a green glass window through which the greenery outside is visible. A tall plant is seen next to the sofa. Shweta captioned the post, "On rainy afternoons we do the couch potato" followed by a french fries emoji.

After returning to the social media platform, following a break for several months, Shweta has been regularly posting pictures. On Tuesday, she dropped an old black-and-white photo from her school days and asked fans and followers to identify her.

In the photo, she is seen seating on the floor along with her other classmates. Shweta was dressed in her school uniform and wore her hair in two pigtails as she smiled for the lens. She had captioned the post, "WHERE’s WALDO? Class photo: Bombay Scottish School circa 1980’s. ( hint- all the tall girls were made to sit on the floor )."

Last month, Shweta ended her hiatus on the platform by posting a video from her childhood. In the clip, she and her younger brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, can be seen accompanying Amitabh Bachchan to what seemed like a music concert. She had captioned it, "Haalo, is it me you’re looking for?"

Unlike her parents, Shweta opted to not venture into the film industry. Along with designer Monisha Jaising, she owns a fashion label, MXS. Shweta is also an author and released her first novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.