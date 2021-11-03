Geeta Basra: It’s beautiful to be celebrating Jovan’s first Diwali in our new house in Punjab

Actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are planning a big family affair in Punjab to celebrate their son Jovan’s first Diwali, and there are many more reasons which are getting her excited for the festival of light.

“We will celebrate Diwali in our new house in Jalandhar. It’s going to be a special Diwali, because it is Jovan’s first Diwali. So, we are going to light up the house and have beautiful decorations, with all our family around,” reveals Basra, who gave birth to her second child in July 2021.

She continues, “When it is a festival and you have your kids around you, it makes the festival more special and all the more beautiful. After having Jovan, everyone is really excited that we will be in Punjab with them to celebrate it.”

Since Basra and Singh couldn’t celebrate Diwali last year due to health reasons, this time is going to be extra special. She says, “Last year too, I was in Punjab, but I wasn’t too well, so we didn’t really celebrate it in such a way. But now being in a new house and with my family around, I have my massis who have also come down (from different places), so it will be good to celebrate it with them.”

For Basra, Diwali is also a moment to reconnect with the child inside her. That’s the reason she gets very excited to celebrate it with her kids.

“While Jovan is too small to understand what’s going on, Hinaya (her daughter) is at an age where she will remember a lot of these things. She understands every festival and what we do to make it a memorable one. So, that’s why I plan things in advance,” expresses the 37-year-old, who is also loving the nip in the air around this time of the year.

“It’s getting cold, and getting your best garments together and getting everything done for the kids is just so much fun. I am so excited about making new memories,” she signs off.