Geeta Basra shares first video after she and Harbhajan Singh welcome baby boy, watch

Actor Geeta Basra penned a note as she and cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy, earlier this month. The two also have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016.

Geeta Basra shared a video, in which a little white onesie was placed in a crib, with the words ‘Born in 2021, Baby Plaha’ written on it. A blanket with ‘Baby Plaha’ monogrammed on it and a teddy bear was also placed inside the crib. A large balloon with baby footprints drawn on it burst at the end of the video to reveal the words ‘It’s a boy’.

“A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy,” Geeta captioned her Instagram Reels video.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support. #reels #reelskarofeelkaro #baby #boy #family #son #love,” she added.

Harbhajan Singh shared the same video on his Instagram page and wrote, “Baby boy #blessed #grateful .. shukar aa tera maalka (Thank you, God).” On Saturday, he announced the birth of his and Geeta’s son with the same message.

Geeta and Harbhajan started dating shortly after she entered the film industry. She made her acting debut with Dil Diya Hai opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2006. They got married on October 29, 2015.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta said that having a second child was always the plan. “I am not the person who wanted one child. A child needs a sibling, I feel. Of course, to each their own. I would love to have two kids,” she said.