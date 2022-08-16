Geeta Kapoor: When you work with actors, you tread carefully

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor started her career in films by joining choreographer Farah Khan’s troupe at the age of 15. Having spent over three decades training various actors, the 49-year-old admits that working in films is not a cakewalk. Sharing how the experience of making actors dance has been like, she says, “It’s been a great learning streak -- from handling different temperaments to working in every kind of environment under all kinds of pressures. When you work with actors, you tread carefully to make sure the work is done with ease and has good results for both the artiste as well as your craft.”

Though she’s now seen in a lot of TV reality shows, Kapoor has been a choreographer for films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Saathiya (2002), Kal Ho Na Ho (2003) and Main Hoon Na (2004), among others. Sharing an experience that stands out for her, she says, “My best memories are from Main Hoon Na for several reasons. It entailed hard work from each and every member of the cast and crew. And the Darjeeling schedule was the most memorable, as we lived and worked like a family for a month.”

Is there anyone in the industry who’s played a crucial role in helping her make a mark? “Different people have been crucial in making a difference at every stage of my career, but working the boss lady, Farah Khan, has made me the personality I am today,” Kapoor says with a smile.

